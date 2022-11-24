Holiday celebration to be cancelled by Team USA

[Source: The Wall Street Journal]

This year’s Thanksgiving holiday will be different for Team USA as the main focus will be on their match against England.

While the United States shuts down today, goalkeeper Turner and his teammates are busy in camp.

The 28-year-old, who joined Arsenal from MLS side New England Revolution in June, will certainly be in no mood for gifts as he tries to shut out Gareth Southgate’s side.

The side will be hoping to put on a good show for its fans who are expected to travel down and watch their next encounter.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said it had sold almost 4,000 tickets for Friday’s game, with many making the 8,000-mile trip to the Gulf state.

USA faces England on Saturday at 7 am.

Meanwhile, tonight Switzerland will face Cameroon at 10 pm.

You can catch the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup on FBC Sports HD Channel.