History favors Ba in CVC

The 27th Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series this year is quiet special for the Ba and Labasa football sides.

Both teams were the first to feature in the tournament during its inauguration in 1993 which Labasa won.

For this series, Ba is the defending champions while Labasa last won the tournament in 2018 beating Lautoka 1-0 at Churchill Park.

The Men In Black is also the most successful side winning the title 21 times.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says away goal rules will be applied to determine the winner in case of a tie in both games.

Yusuf says if the teams end up equal after both legs then a third leg will be played at a venue to be decided by the Fiji FA Board of Control.

This match will be played on a knock-out basis with extra time and penalty kicks to decide the winner.

The CVC winner will walk away with $5000 and the runner-up $2500.

Ba plays Labasa next Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka in the first leg at 7pm while the Babasiga Lions will host the second leg on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

You can catch live commentaries of both matches on Radio Fiji Two.