High profile football coach sacked

A top US college football coach has been fired for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Washington State University (WSU) sacked Nick Rolovich, its highest-paid employee, and four of his assistants, for failing to meet a vaccine mandate.

The mandate means all state workers in Washington have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or lose their jobs.

The 42-year-old who earned $3.1m a year, had applied for a religious exemption from the mandate.

The exemption however, had been refused.