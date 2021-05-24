Football
High profile football coach sacked
BBC Sport
October 20, 2021 5:30 am
Nick Rolovich [Source: BBC sPORT]
A top US college football coach has been fired for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Washington State University (WSU) sacked Nick Rolovich, its highest-paid employee, and four of his assistants, for failing to meet a vaccine mandate.
The mandate means all state workers in Washington have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or lose their jobs.
The 42-year-old who earned $3.1m a year, had applied for a religious exemption from the mandate.
The exemption however, had been refused.
