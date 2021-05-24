Home

Football

High profile football coach sacked

BBC Sport
October 20, 2021 5:30 am
Nick Rolovich [Source: BBC sPORT]

A top US college football coach has been fired for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Washington State University (WSU) sacked Nick Rolovich, its highest-paid employee, and four of his assistants, for failing to meet a vaccine mandate.

The mandate means all state workers in Washington have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or lose their jobs.

Article continues after advertisement

The 42-year-old who earned $3.1m a year, had applied for a religious exemption from the mandate.

The exemption however, had been refused.

