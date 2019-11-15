High expectations for Suva football

The Flow Valves/ Island Accommodation Suva football side is heading into the Punjas Battle of the Giants semi-finals with high expectations.

A day out from kick off, Suva football president Ritesh Pratap says the team has done all that it needs to prepare for the clash against the All in One Builders Nadi.

He says now the onus is on the players to live up to the expectations of everyone invested in the team.

“We have already spoken with the players and whatever message we have to pass we’ve already passed the message to the players. For us officials, we have done our part and it’s up to the players now on how they will be performing so looking at the player’s body shape and their attitude towards the game, I think definitely we are there.”

Pratap is also calling on their fans to rally their support behind the Capital side come game day.

Suva takes on Nadi in the second semi-final at 4pm tomorrow at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

In the first semi-final, Priceline Pharmacy Ba meets Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa at 2pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.