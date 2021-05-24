Herrera scores brace in PSG's win over Clermont

Ander Herrera’s double helped Paris St-Germain to an emphatic 4-nil win over Clermont this morning.

Making it five wins out of five in Ligue 1 this season.

Without the services of Lionel Messi and Neymar following their late return from international duty, the side was still way too good for their opponents.

Herrera struck twice in the first half to put the home side in control.

Kylian Mbappe slotted in a coolly taken third before Idrissa Gueye rounded off the rout with a header.

PSG, who travel to Club Bruges for their Champions League opener on Wednesday, lead the table with 15 points.

Mbappe made sure of the win and Gueye added the icing to the cake for a star-studded PSG side that included a debut for Italian Euro 2020-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.