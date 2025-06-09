Hero's welcome for Delai

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji’s FIFA referee Torika Delai received a hero’s welcome at Nadi International Airport after making history at the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Delai, who officiated in two matches Norway versus Ecuador and Canada versus Zambia became only the second Fijian female referee to take charge at a FIFA World Cup tournament.

Speaking on arrival, Delai described the moment as a dream come true.

“It was a dream come true to represent Fiji and the Oceania region on the world stage. Officiating at that level is never easy, but the support from my colleagues, mentors, and my country kept me strong.”

She adds that the experience had reignited her drive to help inspire the next generation of women in football.



Fiji Football Association Women’s Vice President Mere Vuda, who led the welcoming party, says Delai’s achievement was a proud milestone for the sport.

“Torika has set a remarkable example. Her success shows that our referees can perform at the highest level internationally.”

Delai’s journey, marked by dedication and perseverance, continues to pave the way for more women in Fiji and the Pacific to take up the whistle and follow in her footsteps.

