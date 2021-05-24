Home

Havertz saves Chelsea

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 14, 2022 5:02 am
[Source: Chelsea/Twitter]

Kai Havertz scored a later winner for Chelsea in its 1-0 victory over Newcastle this morning.

The game looked to be heading towards a goalless draw before Havertz expertly controlled a ball forward and fired into the net in the 88th minute.

It was a tough goal to concede for Newcastle who had wanted Havertz to be sent off in the first half for catching Dan Burn in the face with an elbow when jumping, but the German only received a booking.

Article continues after advertisement

Before the goal, both sides had struggled to create clear-cut chances, with Chelsea taking 75 minutes to produce an effort on target.

Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron had earlier forced a fine save from home goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with a well-struck 25-yard volley and Burn headed just wide.

Just as had happened in Chelsea’s 3-1 away win over Norwich on Thursday, a small section of fans chanted Abramovich’s name, for a brief period in the second half.

In other EPL results, Wolves beat Everton 1-0, Leeds beat Norwich 2-1, Watford defeated Southampton 2-1, West Ham took down Aston Villa 2-1.

[Source: BBC]

