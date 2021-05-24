Bukalidi impresses in Rewa's win

Rewa thrashed Nadroga 8-0 in round four of the Digicel Women’s Super League at the Uprising Sports Centre.

They were too strong and too tactical for a Nadroga outfit that struggled to keep up with the pace of the game.

Lora Bukalidi bagged her hat-trick in the first half with Luisa Delai getting a double and Imeri Nai finding the back of the net as well.

Rewa took a commanding 6-0 lead at the break.

Although the Stallions couldn’t get points on the board, they managed to deny Rewa possession in the majority of the second half.

When they didn’t have possession, their defensive wall stood strong stopping Rewa from scoring.

But it didn’t hold up quite enough as Tavaita Tikoisuva danced around the Nadroga defenders to add Rewa’s seventh before Nai got her double to make it eight.

