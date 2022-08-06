Hat-trick for Wasasala against Ba

[File Photo]

Labasa defeated Ba 4-0 at home in their Digicel Premier League clash at Subrail Park today with Christopher Wasasala scoring a hat-trick.

The Babasiga Lions took an early lead with goals from Ratu Anare and Christopher Wasasala.

However, they struck again for a 4-0 lead at halftime through Wasasala.

The Men In Black failed to spark in the match but they managed to have an improved second half with only one goal conceded through Wasasala.

Meanwhile, three DPL games will be held at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow starting with Nasinu and Nadroga at 12pm followed by Tailevu Naitasiri and Lautoka at 2pm before Suva hosts Nadi at 4pm.