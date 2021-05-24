Hat-trick for Ronaldo at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second hat-trick in three Premier League games to boost Manchester United’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Ronaldo struck three times in their 3-2 win at the expense of relegation-threatened Norwich at Old Trafford.

Knowing victory would take them within three points of the top four, Ronaldo appeared to have put United in control when he scored twice in the opening 32 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

He scored his third in the 76th minute while Norwich found the back of the United net in the 46th and 52nd minutes.

In other games, Brighton beat Tottenham 1-0, Southampton defeated Arsenal 1-0 and Brentford edged Watford 2-1.

[Source:BBC Sport]