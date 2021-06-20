Home

Football

Harry Kane’s future with Tottenham still unsure

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 26, 2021 12:13 pm

England captain Harry Kane says he has had no contact with Tottenham regarding his future and is currently focused on Euro 2020.

The 27-year-old’s club situation has been the topic of heavy speculation after he told Spurs he wanted to leave.

He has been linked with Premier League champions Manchester City.

Kane says transfer speculation has nothing to do with that.

Kane yet to score at Euro 2020, but says he has only spoken to his agent, who is his brother, to receive good luck messages before Euro 2020.

[Source: BBC]

