Harry Kane out until April

| @BBCWorld
January 10, 2020 7:02 am
Harry Kane out with hamstring injury [Source: si]

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been ruled out until April after the club said he needs surgery on a hamstring injury.

Kane, 26, suffered the injury during Tottenham’s defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day.

No timescale was originally given on the England captain’s return but Spurs now say specialists have advised surgery is required.

He will return to training in April, two months before Euro 2020 begins.

