Harry Kane boots England to first Euro final

England has made it to its first Euro 2020 final after beating Denmark 2-1 in a thrilling semi-final encounter today.

Captain Harry Kane was the star of the match scoring the winning goal in extra time through a penalty booking a spot in the final against Italy next week.

Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard lit up Wembley scoring the first goal in the 30th minute of play.

This was short-lived with England applying pressure on the Danish territory, caught in the crossfire, Denmark skipper Simon Kjaer diverts into their own net to level the score at 1-all.

The game ended in extra time, and a penalty to Kane.