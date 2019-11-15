Harry cane irreplaceable: Mourinho

No player can take the injured Harry Kane’s place and Tottenham “cannot play like we normally play” without him, says manager Jose Mourinho.

He is ruled out until April with a hamstring injury that requires surgery.

England captain Kane has scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season.

Article continues after advertisement

Mourinho says if he speaks too much about Kane he gets depressed.

Tottenham host Premier League leaders Liverpool this weekend.

Kane suffered the injury during Tottenham’s defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and will not return to training until April.