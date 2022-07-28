Hardships drive Kulas

The success on the field reflects the challenges the Digicel Kulas had to overcome on their way to the OFC Women’s Nations Cup final on Saturday.

Our Kulas had to battle Covid-19 and injuries to stay in the hunt for its first Nations Cup title.

Following their 3-1 win against Solomon Islands in the semifinal last night, Vice-captain Luisa Tamanitoakula says they’ve been through a lot.

The 23 year old Policewoman from Moturiki in Lomaiviti who scored Fiji’s third goal after coming off the bench says the hardships united the side.

”I think the biggest highlight is the challenges faced in camp, I think this Fiji team had a rough camp, ups and downs, it is what has made us stronger in all these games, you see us pulling through it’s because of us trying to play for each other and it has displayed itself.”

Fiji Kulas will play Papua New Guinea in the final at 7:30pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.