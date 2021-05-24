Home

Football

Hall keen to play for Fiji

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 23, 2021 12:35 pm
Dan Hall [Source: Central Coast Mariners]

Australian based player with links to Fiji, Dan Hall is keen to be part of the national squad ahead of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers in March next year.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Hall says he has been in touch with the Fiji Football Head Coach, Flemming Serritrslev.

The 22-year-old Central Coast Mariners defender has had little experience with Fiji Football being part of the U19 squad trials while on a visit in the country back in 2018.

He says to be part of the national team where his mum is from is a blessing.

“Obviously Fiji with my background being Fijian, it’s also something I’ll be very proud to do. To play for any country would be a great honor and it’s something that I guess a lot of footballer aspire to do so, to make that a reality would be very special.”

Hall along with other Fijian players overseas including Captain Roy Krishna, Scott Wara and Mohammed Shuaib Khan are earmarked to join the squad for the qualifiers.

National coach Flemming Serritselv had earlier stated that apart from Krishna, they are sorting out passport details for the other players to prove their eligibility.

The Qatar World Cup qualifiers is planned to take place in March next year.

