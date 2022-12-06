Hakimi up against country of birth at World Cup

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Morocco Training - Al Duhail SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Morocco's Achraf Hakimi during training. [Source: Reuters]

Achraf Hakimi was born in Madrid but will have little hesitation plotting the downfall of Spain when he and his Moroccan teammates take on the 2010 World Cup winners tomorrow.

The flying wingback is one of the key players in the North African outfit whose last-16 match in the Qatar World Cup against Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, gives them a chance to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Hakimi could even have been on the opposite side, as he was called up when still a teenager for Spain’s junior team.

Article continues after advertisement

Hakimi’s father was a vendor on the streets of Madrid and his mother cleaned houses.

Spain faces Morocco at 3am tomorrow and at 7am Portugal takes on Switzerland.

You can watch both games on FBC Sports HD channel.