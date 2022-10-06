Haaland scores two as Man City thump Copenhagen

[Source: BBC]

Erling Haaland continued his incredible scoring form with two more goals as Manchester City swept Copenhagen aside to record a 5-0 thrashing in the Champions’ League Group G.

Haaland was taken off at half-time and so missed an attempt at what would have been a fourth hat-trick for City, but his first-half double means he now has 19 goals in his first 12 games for Pep Guardiola’s side.

City were completely dominant and will be heavy favourites to repeat this result in Denmark next week and ensure their progress to the last 16.