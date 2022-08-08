Haaland double for Man City

[Source: BBC Sports]

Norwegian Erling Haaland opened his Manchester City goal account this morning in the Premier League after scoring twice in their 2-0 win over West Ham.

Haaland demonstrated the huge threat he will pose this season as the champions began the defence of their Premier League crown in impressive fashion.

According to the BBC, the brilliant 22-year-old striker delivered exactly what City manager Pep Guardiola wanted following his summer signing from Borussia Dortmund.

He gave City the lead from the penalty spot nine minutes before half-time, before wrapping up City’s win in the 65th minute with a composed left-foot finish from Kevin de Bruyne’s perfect pass.

In other results, Leicester drew 2-all with Brentford and Manchester United lost 2-1 to Brighton.

