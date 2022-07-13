Gutsy goalie set for ONC

Goalkeeping is the most demanding role in a football team and Digicel Kulas goalkeeper Seruwaia Vasuitoga attests to this.

Starting off as a back at the age of 14, Vasuitoga challenged herself to take on the keeper’s position when the opportunity presented itself.

She says during the 2017 Under-16 tour of Samoa, she volunteered to fill in for the team’s injured goalkeeper and the rest is history.

Now gearing up for the OFC Women’s Nations Cup, Vasuitoga says her biggest challenge is barking orders from the back to players that are older and more experienced than her.

“I’m told being a goalkeeper, I should consider myself as captain and coach. You’re standing right at the back, watching the game, seeing more spaces than your other teammates. Coach is always advising me to shout out and direct the team but I feel because I’m young I have to draw a line at certain times.”

The 19-year-old Naitasiri lass says its heartache for her when she fails to stop a goal but an ounce of positivity gets her through.

Vasuitoga also plays netball and is the second of five siblings.

The Kulas first match is against the Solomon Islands tomorrow at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The first match is on tonight at 7 between Tonga and Samoa and you can watch it and all other games live on FBC Sports.