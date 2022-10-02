Gunners remain on top

Arsenal defeated Tottenham 3-1 [Source: Arsenal/Twitter]

Arsenal maintained its position on top of the Premier League table after beating Tottenham 3-1 this morning.

The Gunners made a fast start and took a deserved lead when Thomas Partey side-footed a precise finish into the top corner from 25 yards after 20 minutes.

Spurs were handed a lifeline before the break after being awarded a penalty and Harry Kane did not miss from the spot.

Article continues after advertisement

Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka sealed it for Arsenal in the second spell.

In other results, Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace, Newcastle 4-1 Fulham, Liverpool 3-3 Brighton, Everton 2-1 Southampton, West Ham 2-0 Wolves and Brentford 0-0 Bournemouth.