Gunners move five points clear from City

[Source: Arsenal/Twitter]

Martin Odegaard scored two second-half goals to propel Arsenal to a 2-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League this morning.

The win shifts Arsenal five points clear at the top of the table.

Odegaard turned home Fabio Vieira’s low cross from close range 10 minutes after the restart and then drilled in the rebound after Jose

Sa had kept out Gabriel Martinelli’s low effort 15 minutes from time.

The only setback for the visitors was the exit of Granit Xhaka in the early stages just over a week before the midfielder is due to begin his World Cup campaign with Switzerland.

[Source: BBC Sport]