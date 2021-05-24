Gujarati IDC top four confirmed

Defending Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Inter District Champions, Lautoka know what to expect in the semi-final today when they take on Suva.

In another semi-final, Navua will face Lami at the Fiji Football Association Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

Lautoka has included three overseas-based players to help boost their campaign.

Lautoka captain Romit P Meghji says Suva will not be an easy opponent, but they’re prepared for what awaits them.

“Look the overseas boy’s players who are playing for Lautoka before they have gelled up very well. It has been a hot day, but I am sure they will be playing their game as days past.”

The semi-final will kick off at 9am.