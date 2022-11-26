Group B still wide open

[Source: Reuters]

Despite its nil-all draw against the USA today at the FIFA World Cup, England is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage from group B but Wales faces an uphill battle in their quest to make the last 16.

England missed the chance to seal a last-16 spot with a game to spare after the draw with the USA.

It means that all four teams including Iran and Wales still have a chance of reaching the next round going into the final group games.

England is in the strongest position with four points from two games and will advance if they avoid a four-goal defeat by Wales on Wednesday.

The Harry Kane-captained side will also finish top if Iran and the USA draw and they don’t lose to Wales by four or more goals.

Wales, on the other hand, still has a chance of reaching the last 16 despite losing to Iran 2-0 today, to qualify, Wales must beat England and hope for a draw between the United States and Iran.

If the USA-Iran match does not end in a draw, Wales must beat England by four goals to advance.

The United States must win to progress, while Iran will go through with a draw unless Wales beat England.

Meanwhile, hosts Qatar have already been knocked out after back-to-back defeats.

Tomorrow, Australia takes on Tunisia at 10 while Poland faces Saudi Arabia at 1 am, France plays Denmark at 4 am followed by Argentina and Mexico at 7 am.

