Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Makoi case cause of concern for Health Ministry|Ministry vaccinated 10 percent of the targeted population|Move around with valid reasons or get arrested|Non-essential businesses to close|Containment zones to protect Fijians|Four new cases of COVID-19|LIVE COVID-19 briefing soon|Civil Servants to work from home|Agro-marketing arrangements re-implemented|FNPF relief for those who can’t access workplaces|Fiji’s Test-positivity in good position|Vendor prays for friends in confinement area|Small breaches mean more work for health teams|More screening in Cunningham today|Ensure reasonable exceptions during restricted movement: HRADC|Teams to conduct screenings in target regions|Teenager is latest local transmission|One caught breaching lockdown|Screening exercise is not perfect: Dr Fong|Fijians urged to willingly comply|Security tightens in Suva City|Over 45,000 COVID tests conducted|Screening continues in Cunningham|19 active COVID-19 cases|Restricted movement from today|
Full Coverage

Football

Griezmann's double seals win for Barcelona

| @BBCWorld
April 26, 2021 6:11 am
Antoine Griezmann [right] celebrates with Messi after scoring one of his goals [Source: Barcelona]

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Barcelona drew level on points with second-placed Real Madrid by beating Villarreal 2-1 in an incident-packed game.

Villarreal took the lead through Samuel Chukwueze’s composed finish before Griezmann equalised moments later with a quality finish.

The France forward then pounced on a poor back pass by Juan Foyth, on loan from Tottenham, to put Barca ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

Villarreal’s Manu Trigueros was sent off for a foul on Lionel Messi.

The result put Barcelona two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who are away to Athletic Bilbao in the late game on Sunday (20:00 BST).

Ronald Koeman’s side, who were 12 points off the top earlier in the season, have one game in hand on Real Madrid.

One of Barca’s remaining six league games is at home to Atletico on 8 May.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.