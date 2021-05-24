Home

Football

Griezmann saves France

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 20, 2021 7:08 am
[Source:Sky Sports]

World champions France escaped a determined Hungary side in their EURO 2020 clash this morning following a 1-all draw in Budapest.

Antoine Griezmann rescued a point for France and denied Hungary one of the big European Championship shocks in front of a 60,000 crowd.

Hungary struck first through Attila Fiola just before halftime as he held off the French defence to slot home after a one-two with Roland Sallai.

Article continues after advertisement

The goal was met by one of the loudest celebrations football has heard since March 2020, or even before then as the Puskas Arena went wild.

Fiola banged a pitchside reporter’s table and knocked items off before he and his team-mates embraced some of the fans in the front row.

France, tipped by many as the tournament favourites, had dominated the first half, with Kylian Mbappe in fine form again, before that goal.

Les Bleus were not impressive, although they did come back in the second half.

France leads Group with four points followed by Germany with three and Portugal has three as well while Hungary earns a point from its draw this morning.

 

