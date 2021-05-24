Greenwood scores later winner for Man United

19-year-old Mason Greenwood scored the winning goal in Manchester United’s 1-nil win over Wolves this morning.

The Wolves held Man United to a nil-all draw at halftime, but the teenagers scored a contentious late winner that gave them the victory.

Greenwood is only the second teenager in Premier League history to score in each of his side’s first three games of a season, after Robbie Fowler for Liverpool in 1994.

Though Cristiano Ronaldo was not at Molineux, his presence felt as United’s traveling fans sang his name, with United expected to confirm the arrival of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner from Juventus.

In other matches, Burnley held Leeds to a 1-all draw while Tottenham beat Watford 1-nil.