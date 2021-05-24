Greenwood further arrested over sexual assault

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police said it had been granted more time to question him having previously been given an extension on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

Manchester United has said he will not play for the club until further notice.

GMP said the player was arrested on Sunday after the force “became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

It said magistrates had granted a second extension to keep him in custody until Wednesday.