Great respect for Rewa says Suva coach

Suva football Head Coach Babs Khan says the capital side has the greatest respect for the Rewa football team.

The two teams clash at 3pm today in what could well be the decider of the Vodafone Premier League.

Rewa will miss the services of key players Tevita Waranaivalu and Patrick Joseph but Khan says they will not be moved by this given the depth of players in the Delta Tigers bench.

“Rewa has a lot of players sitting on the bench. They have two sets of team and they can always field anybody in there. They have basically a good style of play which we’ll see how we can penetrate.”

Suva battles Rewa at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Currently, underway is the match between Nasinu and Ba also at Ratu Cakobau Park.

At Prince Charles Park at 3pm, Nadi hosts Labasa.