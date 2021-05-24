Grealish sad to leave Aston Villa

Jack Grealish says his departure from Aston Villa for Manchester City was as emotional as Lionel Messi’s final Barcelona news conference.

Grealish says he teared up as well as he said goodbye.

The 25-year-old first joined Villa aged six but was signed by Manchester City for a British record £100m on Thursday.

The £100m fee for Grealish surpassed Paul Pogba’s £89m move to Manchester United in 2016 as the highest transfer fee paid in English football history.