Grealish out to make dream come true

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is ready to make his dream become a reality when he dons the England jumper at the Euro 2020 this weekend.

This will be the 25-year-old’s first major tournament with England after playing his way into contention this season.

Grealish has won seven caps since making his England debut in September.

Grealish says his main aim was to break my way into this squad.

He adds he will cherish every moment when he makes his debut.

England boss Gareth Southgate refused a clamor to call Grealish up last season before finally including him for the first time at the start of 2020-21.

England plays their tournament opener on Monday at 1pm at Wembley against Croatia, the side who beat them in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

[Source: BBC]