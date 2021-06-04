Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Double digits continue for COVID-19 infections|Don’t believe false prophets: Dr Fong|COVID response changes for Central Division|Health PS re-emphasizes need for vaccination|Frontline healthcare workers cannot stay home: Dr Sahukhan|Fiji needs to brace for the worst: Dr Baker|Ministry to relook at strategies following WHO talks|FEMAT Field Hospital only for non-COVID patients|Viria strengthens village lockdown|CID completes investigation on vaccine misinformation|Over $11m paid under cash assistance|MCTTT to begin second wave impact survey|Cane farmers follow COVID protocols|$50 assistance to be paid today|Korea provides protective gear|Face mask prices drop significantly|Lockdown lifted for parts of Muanikoso|New testing machines boost capacity|Delta variant continues to affect Fiji and others|Lami-Nausori residents receive ration|Disregard of safety measures concerning|11 arrested for breach|Limited online shopping services resume|Health Ministry aware of death claims on social media|Massive 94 more infections announced, majority in the Central Division|
Full Coverage

Football

Grealish out to make dream come true

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 10, 2021 5:40 am
Jack Grealish. [Source Birmingham Mail]

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is ready to make his dream become a reality when he dons the England jumper at the Euro 2020 this weekend.

This will be the 25-year-old’s first major tournament with England after playing his way into contention this season.

Grealish has won seven caps since making his England debut in September.

Article continues after advertisement

Grealish says his main aim was to break my way into this squad.

He adds he will cherish every moment when he makes his debut.

England boss Gareth Southgate refused a clamor to call Grealish up last season before finally including him for the first time at the start of 2020-21.

England plays their tournament opener on Monday at 1pm at Wembley against Croatia, the side who beat them in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

[Source: BBC]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.