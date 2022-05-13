Govind Park expected to open in 2023

Fans in Ba can expect to watch sports action at Govind Park from early next year as upgrade works is nearing completion.

This was revealed in Parliament this morning by Minister of Local Government Premila Kumar.

Govind Park was severely damaged in 2016 by Tropical Cyclone Winston before the Ba Town Council with the assistance of the government was able to secure contractors in 2018.

Kumar says the pavilion sustained a lot of damage to the steel and timber structures, the ground was in very poor condition and it would not be able to host spectators in sports events.

Kumar says due to the effects of COVID-19, groundworks had to be halted on the $4.9 million project.

The minister confirms that the pavilion structure has been completed providing a 9000 seating capacity, two restrooms, four change rooms, and one conference room.

Kumar adds there’re some works remaining.

“This is phase two which includes installation of the EFL transformer floodlights ground upgrade, drainage work, ticket booth and transport management study. The contractor also needs to fix the defects by the project manager and CIU in the first phase, the cupboard, sink beds, counter, and sink for the two big kiosks.”

Kumar says all this will need to be rectified before the Ba Town Council can re-open the ground.

Govind Park is expected to open as early as next year.