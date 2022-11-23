Goodwins humbled to play against France

Craig Goodwins. [Photo Credit: NBS Los Angeles]

Socceroos goal scorer Craig Goodwins was filled with nothing but mixed emotions describing his goal for the side as they went down to France earlier this morning.

Goodwins felt proud to represent his country and pull on the Australia jersey at the World Cup is what he has always dreamt of as a kid.

He says to score against the reigning champions was an incredible moment and his family that was in the stands.

Goodwin’s goal was a terrific strike, the Adelaide United player driving a low centre high into the roof of the net at the far post.

His international career began back in 2013 but features only 11 caps and this was just his second goal in the green and gold.

Goodwins and the Socceroos will play Tunisia next at 10 pm.

You can catch all the live action on the FBC Sports HD channel.