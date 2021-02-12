Home

Good start for Nasinu Futsal

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 12, 2021 9:35 pm

New Nasinu Futsal coach Mira Sahib started the season with a win.

This is after they defeated Rewa 6-3 in the National Futsal League- Southern Zone at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Nasinu featured some district reps like Marlon Tahioa and Joseph Mishra.

The side put up a strong performance against Rewa leading 4-2 at half time.

In the first match Tailevu Naitasiri defeated Northland 6-1 while Lami held defending Futsal champions Suva to a 1 all draw

