Good start for Nasinu Futsal

New Nasinu Futsal coach Mira Sahib started the season with a win.

This is after they defeated Rewa 6-3 in the National Futsal League- Southern Zone at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Nasinu featured some district reps like Marlon Tahioa and Joseph Mishra.

The side put up a strong performance against Rewa leading 4-2 at half time.

In the first match Tailevu Naitasiri defeated Northland 6-1 while Lami held defending Futsal champions Suva to a 1 all draw