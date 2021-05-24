Home

Football

Good start for defending IDC champs

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 24, 2022 4:35 pm
[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Ba football’s Digicel Inter-District Championship title defense got off to a good start.

The side defeated Rewa 5-nil at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

This is Ba’s first game while Rewa has played two matches.

Article continues after advertisement

Rewa who defeated Tailevu Naitasiri yesterday couldn’t find any answers to the ‘Women in Black’


[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

A lone goal by Koleta Likuculacula saw Ba lead 1-nil at the break.

The defending champs extended their lead in the second half with two goals to Narieta Leba.

Likuculacula got her second and Ba’s fourth goal minutes after.


[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Litia Tadulala sealed the deal scoring the winning goal in the dying minutes of the game.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
SUVA110062+43
LABASA110062+43
Nadroga2002412-80
GROUP B
BA110050+53
REWA2101105+53
T/Naitasiri1001011-100

Meanwhile, Labasa currently leads Nadroga 4-2.

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - WednesdayLawaqa Park
23 February3:00PMRewa10 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
23 February5:30PMNadroga2 - 6SuvaGroup A
DAY 2 - ThursdayLawaqa Park
24 February3:00PMBa5 - 0RewaGroup B
24 February05:00PMLabasa6 - 2NadrogaGroup A
DAY 3 - FridayLawaqa Park
25 February3:00PMSuva-LabasaGroup A
25 February05:00PMTailevu Naitasiri-BaGroup B
SEMIFINALS Lawaqa Park
26 Feb- Saturday3:00PMWinner GA-Runner-up GBSemifinal 1
26 Feb- Saturday5:00PMWinner GB-Runner-up GASemifinal 2
FINAL ANZ Stadium
27 Feb - Sunday12pmWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL

