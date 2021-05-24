Good start for defending IDC champs

Ba football’s Digicel Inter-District Championship title defense got off to a good start.

The side defeated Rewa 5-nil at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

This is Ba’s first game while Rewa has played two matches.

Rewa who defeated Tailevu Naitasiri yesterday couldn’t find any answers to the ‘Women in Black’



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

A lone goal by Koleta Likuculacula saw Ba lead 1-nil at the break.

The defending champs extended their lead in the second half with two goals to Narieta Leba.

Likuculacula got her second and Ba’s fourth goal minutes after.



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Litia Tadulala sealed the deal scoring the winning goal in the dying minutes of the game.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A SUVA 1 1 0 0 6 2 +4 3 LABASA 1 1 0 0 6 2 +4 3 Nadroga 2 0 0 2 4 12 -8 0 GROUP B BA 1 1 0 0 5 0 +5 3 REWA 2 1 0 1 10 5 +5 3 T/Naitasiri 1 0 0 1 0 11 -10 0

Meanwhile, Labasa currently leads Nadroga 4-2.