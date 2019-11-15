There’s good news for Suva football fans as all players will be available for the Vodafone Premier League clash against Nadi on Sunday.

Five key players were tipped to miss the VPL decider due to work commitments.

But Suva football president Ritesh Pratap confirms the five will be available to don the white jersey come game day.

The five players are captain Filipe Baravilala, Remueru Takiate, Sairusi Nalaubu and Meli Codro who are members of the Fiji Police Force.

Their availability is a plus for the capital city side as they draw close to clinching the league title they last won in 2014.

Suva takes on Nadi on Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Also, at 3pm, Lautoka hosts Rewa at Churchill Park.

On Saturday, Labasa faces Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park, and Nasinu battles Navua at 7pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Nasinu/Navua and Rewa/Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.