Good learning experience for national Women’s football team

The Digicel Women’s football first warm-up match against the Westfield High School on Wednesday was a good learning experience says Coach Lisa Cole.

Though the side lost 2-3 at the Victoria grounds in Sydney, Australia, Cole says there were some good individual performances.

She commended the young Westfield team for putting on a good and well organized game.

Article continues after advertisement

Cole adds the team will come out stronger when they have their two FIFA International friendlies against the Philippines national women’s football side on April 7 and 11.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues tomorrow with a tripleheader at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Nasinu and Nadroga face off at 12pm followed by Nadi and Suva at 2pm while Ba takes on Labasa at 4pm.

All three matches will be shown live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Also att 3pm, Rewa faces Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre.