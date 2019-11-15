Gonerau ruled out for Labasa

Defending Courts Inter District Champions SSS Building Labasa will be without one of their star defenders for this year’s tournament.

The side suffered a major blow after Lekima Gonerau was injured.

Labasa head coach Roneel Lal says it’s quite unfortunate to lose Gonerau close to the tournament.

“We have been preparing well for the last two weeks two sessions per day the boys have been responding well, training has been going well a few niggling injuries but one major concern is Lekima Gonerau, he will not be part of this IDC unfortunately so wishing him a quick recovery”.

However, experienced players like goalkeeper Akuila Mataisuva, Antonio Tuivuna, Taniela Waqa, Ilisoni Logavou, Vikrant Chandra, Iliasa Lino, Ilisoni Lolaivalu, Ashneel Raju, Siotame Kubu and Ratu Anare will still be there for Labasa.

The Babasiga Lions have retained most of the players from the wining team last year except for Solomon Islander Dennis Ifunaoa who scored the winning goal.

Labasa is pooled with Ba, Nadi and Navua and they have won the IDC five times.

The defending champions will play Navua tomorrow at 2.30pm before taking on Nadi on Wednesday at 7pm.

Their final pool match is against Ba on Thursday at 7pm.

The IDC starts tomorrow with the senior division match between Tailevu/Naitaisiri and Rakiraki at 10:30am at the ANZ Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Premier division kicks off at 12:30pm with Nasinu against Suva.

You can catch the radio commentaries of the Suva/Nasinu match on Mirchi FM as well as the Ba/Nadi game at 4.30pm and the final match on day one at 7.00pm between Rewa and Lautoka.