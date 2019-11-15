Goneirau returns for Labasa

Labasa’s Lekima Goneirau will be making a return to the Labasa Football team this weekend when the Babasiga Lion take on Nasinu.

Coach Ronil Lal says he will be the only addition to the squad.

Lal adds there are no further changes to the squad adding that the same team that took on Suva will face Nasinu.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasinu takes on Labasa this Sunday at 3pm at the Ratu Cakobau Park.

In other VPL matches this weekend, Rewa faces Nadi at Prince Charles Park in Nadi while Navua will host Suva at the Uprising Sports Center.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva-Navua match on Radio Fiji 2.