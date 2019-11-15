Home

Goals galore at Women's IDC

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 28, 2020 8:38 pm
Action between Labasa and Tailevu Naitasiri [Source: Fiji Football]

The Vodafone Women’s Inter-District Championship kicked-off day one of the competition with 22 goals in total at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The final pool match of day one saw Labasa demolishing Tailevu Naitasiri 4-0.

Adi Volitikoro, Selai Nai, Shayal Sindhika and Vitalina Naikore scored a goal each for the Labasa women’s side.

Article continues after advertisement

In other matches played today, Ba dethroned Nadi 7-0, Rewa toppled Nadroga 4-0 while in the first match of day one, Suva thrashed Nasinu 6-1.

After day one of the competition, Ba enjoys the first spot from Group B with better goal difference followed by Labasa on the second spot.

Looking at Group A, Suva tops its group with three points but better goal difference followed very closely by Rewa in the second spot.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
SUVA110061+53
REWA110040+43
Nadroga100104-40
NASINU100116-50
GROUP B
BA110070+73
LABASA110040+43
T/Naitasiri100104-40
NADI100107-70

Tomorrow’s matches kick-off at 12pm with Rewa playing Nasinu followed by Tailevu Naitasiri against Ba at 2pm and Suva battling Nadroga at 4pm while Labasa faces Nadi at 6pm in the final match of day two.

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - WednesdayANZ Stadium
28 October 12:00PMSuva6 - 1NasinuGroup A
28 October2:00PMRewa4 - 0NadrogaGroup A
28 October4:00PMBa7 - 0NadiGroup B
28 October6:30PMT/Naitasiri0 - 4LabasaGroup B
DAY 2 - ThursdayANZ Stadium
29 October 12:00PMRewa-NasinuGroup A
29 October02:00PMBa-T/NaitasiriGroup B
29 October04:00PMSuva-NadrogaGroup A
29 October06:00AMNadi-LabasaGroup B
DAY 3 - Friday ANZ Stadium
30 October 12:00PMBa-LabasaGroup B
30 October02:00PMSuva-RewaGroup A
30 October04:00PMNadroga-NasinuGroup B
30 October06:00PMT/Naitasiri-NadiGroup A
SEMIFINALS ANZ Stadium
01 November - Sunday11:00AMWinner GA-Runner-up GBSemifinal 1
01 November - Sunday01:00PMWinner GB-Runner-up GASemifinal 2
FINAL - ANZ Stadium
02 November- Monday12pmLoser SF1-Loser SF23rd/4th Playoff
02 November- Monday02pmWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL

