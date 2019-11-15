Goalless draw for United and Chelsea

The Manchester United and Chelsea Premier League game this morning at Old Trafford ended in a goalless draw.

Chelsea will probably be happier with a point and might have had more if United skipper Harry Maguire had been punished for wrapping his arm around the throat of Cesar Azpilicueta as he defended a first-half corner.

United is stuck in the bottom half of the table,however they were able to avoid losing a third straight home league game at the start of the season for the first time since 1930.

Article continues after advertisement

In addition, they can also point to three good saves from Edouard Mendy, two to deny Marcus Rashford, including one in the final minute, and one where Bruno Fernandes was thwarted.

However, Chelsea’s biggest scare was Mendy passing the ball across his goal and out for a corner in the first half when trying to pass to Thiago Silva.

Neither Edinson Cavani, on his debut, nor Paul Pogba could change things in the home side’s favor after they were introduced as substitutes. Mason Greenwood was given the final eight minutes to make an impression – but did not.