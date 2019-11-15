Goalkeeper Ratu a great investment for Navua

The Navua football side is brimming with confidence ahead of their Vodafone Premier League clash with Ba today.

This is after they secured the services of Josaia Ratu and Apisai Smith in the mid-season transfer window.

Fiji FA received more than one hundred applications that included premier, senior, youth, women, futsal, and club transfers.

Navua FC president Rajeev Prasad says goalkeeper, Ratu will greatly assist the team.

“We had been lacking on our goalie, so we have roped in Josaia Ratu from Tavua, he was playing for Nasinu last year so he has a good record. We have Apisai Smith, he is a former Navua player, but he has moved to New Zealand but he is one of the talented players.”

Prasad adds securing a win in today’s VPL match against Ba is crucial for Navua.

The side is after their first win of the season following their promotion to the premier division.

You can watch the Ba/Navua clash at 3pm today LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

You can also listen to the commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

The match will be played at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.