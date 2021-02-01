Goal scoring a must for Navua football

Finishing is most important now, more than ever for Navua football as it heads into the fifth round of the Digicel Premier League.

After suffering its third loss in the competition last weekend, Coach Amit Prakash, says goal scoring is a major concern for the side.

He says the team needs to start scoring goals and winning games in order to be in a better position on the competition points table.

Article continues after advertisement

“Goal scoring is still a problem for Navua, because we have been missing a lot of opportunities in front of the goal.”

Prakash says the league will only get more competitive and getting out of the bottom place on the points standing is a must.

Navua has a daunting task as the team will take on ladder leaders Ba in round five next weekend.