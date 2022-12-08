Giroud hungry for more goals

Olivier Giroud [Source: Bein SPorts]

Striker Olivier Giroud insists age is no barrier to improvement and France’s new record scorer is targeting many more goals in his country’s colors at the FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

The 36-year-old pulled clear of Thierry Henry’s 51-goal national-team haul when he opened the scoring in a routine 3-1 Round of 16 victory over Poland.

France meets England in a blockbuster quarter-final on Sunday, with Giroud anticipating his team’s toughest test yet against Gareth Southgate’s free-scoring team.

Sunday’s match will kick off at 7am.

In another match on Sunday, Morocco takes on Portugal at 3am.

Two matches will be held on Saturday morning, Brazil meets Croatia at 3 and the Netherlands faces Argentina at 7.

[Source: FIFA]