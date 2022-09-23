Giroud becomes oldest scorer for France

Olivier Giroud headed in Antoine Griezmann's cross to break the France record. [Source: BBC Sports]

Olivier Giroud became the oldest scorer in France’s history as they beat Austria 2-0 to boost their hopes of avoiding Nations League relegation.

Les Bleus dominated, with Kylian Mbappe having an early goal ruled out for offside and Aurelien Tchouameni’s bicycle kick being tipped onto the bar.

Giroud set up Mbappe for a fine opener, taking on several defenders before firing in from 16 yards.

AC Milan striker Giroud, 35, brilliantly headed in France’s second.

Giroud is now only two goals behind Thierry Henry’s France record of 51.

In other matches, Belgium defeated Wales 2-1, Kazakhstan took down Belarus 2-1, Latvia lost to Moldova 1-2, Croatia defeated Denmark 2-1, Slovakia went down to Azerbaijan 1-2, Turkey drew 3-all with Luxembourg.