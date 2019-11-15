Giant-killers Nasinu lace up for BOG

After bowing out of the 2019 Battle of the Giants semi-finals, Go Fry Nasinu Football looks to go a step further this year.

The side knows this will be easier said than done after being drawn in the same pool with football giants Suva, Labasa and Ba.

However, the Tagi Vonolagi coached side is confident they will put up a strong performance come game day.

Playing ceter back, 21-year-old Sekove Naivakananumi says in football anything can happen.

“They are the rated teams of Fiji as most people know and Nasinu is known as the Giant-killers and we’ll just keep it like that and go there and show them what we got.”

Going in with high hopes, Vonolagi says the first match against Ba will set the platform for the remainder of the competition.

Nasinu takes on Ba on Friday at 4pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The Punjas BOG will kick off on Friday with All In One Builders Nadi playing Koromakawa Navua at 12pm and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

At 2pm Sharmas Investment Labasa play Flow Valves Suva and the match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.

The last match on Friday will be between Foodcity Rewa and Hyperchem Lautoka at 6:30pm and the radion commentary will air on Mirchi FM.