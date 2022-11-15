Ghana coach confident in young side

[Ghana Football/Twitter]

Ghana coach Otto Addo is focused on taking his young team to greater heights at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, his focus will be on established senior stars.

The former Bundesliga stalwart was appointed as Ghana’s caretaker coach ahead of March’s World Cup play-off against Nigeria

He says they can beat anyone on their day.

Addo believes his team has a bright future given the number of young talented players in the squad which is balanced well with the older and more experienced reps.

Ghana have announced their 2022 World Cup squad. 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/1ENTEaAevn — DEAN FOOTBALL⚽ (@DEANFOOTBALL1) November 14, 2022

Ghana’s first match is against Portugal at 4am next Friday.

However, the tournament kicks off on Monday with Qatar taking on Ecuador at 4am.

You can watch all the World Cup games on FBC Sports.