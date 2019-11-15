Getting the win against Nasinu was not easy: Rodu

The win over the AMPS Industries Nasinu football side was a much needed one for Rewa football.

This is according to Head Coach Marika Rodu following their 1-nil victory over the Giant Killers in their Vodafone Premier League clash at Ratu Cakobau Park yesterday.

Rodu says bagging the three points was crucial as they look to maintain their spot at the top of the table.

“The result we will take, to maintain our position at the top, the three points was important for us. You see towards the game, the boys did not play normally. By normally I mean to keep possession, build the game from the back because I understand their behavior as they wanted to maintain the one-nil win.”

He adds, getting the win was not easy as Nasinu proved to be a tough team to beat.

“Nasinu was beginning to threaten the defense line and most of the time they were arriving into the goal so, from my perspective, I understand the player’s behavior because as I said from the beginning Nasinu is not going to be weak and it will not be a walk-over.”

The Delta Tigers remains on top of the standings with 20 points after round nine while Nasinu trails in sixth place with 8 points.