Get the little things right: Suva Coach

Suva Football Team. [File Photo]

Suva football’s goal to win the Digicel Premier League title remains firm.

The capital side got back to winning ways after thumping Navua 3-nil yesterday.

This victory has boosted the Whites’s national league campaign, with only four matches remaining.

Head Coach Babs Khan says getting the little things right will be crucial to executing their game plan and getting another win.

“There is a lot of improvement, we need to increase the tempo of the game, it’s a bit slow, we need to fast pace the game. At the moment we are very particular with the passing of the ball, we need to get very critical on that.”

The Whites is set to face Labasa on Saturday at Subrail Park in Labasa at 1:30pm.

In other DPL matches, on Sunday, Rewa will host Navua at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.