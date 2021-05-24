Germany World Cup qualification within reach

Germany is close to booking a place at the World Cup after beating Romania 2-1 in the qualifiers this morning.

Thomas Muller scored his first competitive goal for Germany since 2017 as they came from behind to defeat Romania.

Romania took an early lead after Ianis Hagi scored the opening goal.

Substitute Muller turned home a late winner at the back post after Leon Goretzka flicked on a corner.

If Germany beats North Macedonia and Armenia fail to beat Romania, then they will be on their way to the World Cup.

In other matches, Czech 2-2 Wales, Iceland 1-1 Armenia, Liechtenstein 0-4 North Macedonia, Estonia 2-0 Belarus, Gibraltar 0-3 Montenegro, Latvia 0-1 Netherlands, Turkey 1-1 Norway, Cyprus 0-3 Croatia, Malta 0-4 Slovenia, Russia 1-0 Slovakia.